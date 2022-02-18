India folyamatosan törli a kínai applikációkat
Ezúttal a Google Play Áruházban lévő további 54 appot tett tiltólistára India.
Az indiai hatóságok úgy döntöttek, hogy nemzetbiztonsági okokra hivatkozva további 54 olyan kínai appot helyeznek tiltólistára, amely megtalálható a Google Play Áruházában. Az egyik egyébként valójában Szingapúrból származik, és 2021 legjobb játékának választották az alkalmazásboltban (Garena Free Fire).
Az indiai appszektorból már 2020-ban háromszor is tiltottak ki kínai appokat, összesen 219-et. Ezek között ott van a TikTok, a PUBG Mobile, a Clash of Kings, a Weibo vagy az AliExpress, de még a Xiaomi Mi Community app is.
Ezúttal pedig ezek kerültek a tiltólistára:
- Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
- Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
- Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
- Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
- Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
- Music Plus – MP3 Player
- Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
- Video Player Media All Format
- Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
- Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
- Music Player – MP3 Player
- CamCard for SalesForce Ent
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
- Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
- Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
- Nice video baidu
- Tencent Xriver
- Onmyoji Chess
- Onmyoji Arena
- AppLock
- Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
- Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
- Dual Space – 32Bit Support
- Dual Space – 64Bit Support
- Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
- Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
- Conquer Online Il
- Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
- Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
- MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
- Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
- Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
- Lica Cam – selfie camera app
- EVE Echoes
- Astracraft
- UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
- Extraordinary Ones
- Badlanders
- Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
- Twilight Pioneers
- CuteU: Match With The World
- Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
- CuteU Pro
- FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup
- Real: Go Live. Make Friends
- MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
- Real Lite -video to live!
- Wink: Connect Now
- FunChat Meet People Around You
- FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
- Garena Free Fire – Illuminate
Forrás: ORIGO