Ezúttal a Google Play Áruházban lévő további 54 appot tett tiltólistára India.

Az indiai hatóságok úgy döntöttek, hogy nemzetbiztonsági okokra hivatkozva további 54 olyan kínai appot helyeznek tiltólistára, amely megtalálható a Google Play Áruházában. Az egyik egyébként valójában Szingapúrból származik, és 2021 legjobb játékának választották az alkalmazásboltban (Garena Free Fire).

Az indiai appszektorból már 2020-ban háromszor is tiltottak ki kínai appokat, összesen 219-et. Ezek között ott van a TikTok, a PUBG Mobile, a Clash of Kings, a Weibo vagy az AliExpress, de még a Xiaomi Mi Community app is.

Ezúttal pedig ezek kerültek a tiltólistára:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player

Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

Music Plus – MP3 Player

Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player – MP3 Player

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video baidu

Tencent Xriver

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

AppLock

Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 32Bit Support

Dual Space – 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

Conquer Online Il

Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan

Lica Cam – selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

CuteU: Match With The World

Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

CuteU Pro

FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup

Real: Go Live. Make Friends

MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

Real Lite -video to live!

Wink: Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!

Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

Forrás: ORIGO