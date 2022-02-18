Connect with us

India folyamatosan törli a kínai applikációkat

India folyamatosan törli a kínai applikációkat

India folyamatosan törli a kínai applikációkat

Megjelent:

Ezúttal a Google Play Áruházban lévő további 54 appot tett tiltólistára India.

Az indiai hatóságok úgy döntöttek, hogy nemzetbiztonsági okokra hivatkozva további 54 olyan kínai appot helyeznek tiltólistára, amely megtalálható a Google Play Áruházában. Az egyik egyébként valójában Szingapúrból származik, és 2021 legjobb játékának választották az alkalmazásboltban (Garena Free Fire).

Az indiai appszektorból már 2020-ban háromszor is tiltottak ki kínai appokat, összesen 219-et. Ezek között ott van a TikTok, a PUBG Mobile, a Clash of Kings, a Weibo vagy az AliExpress, de még a Xiaomi Mi Community app is.

Ezúttal pedig ezek kerültek a tiltólistára:

  • Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
  • Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
  • Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
  • Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
  • Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
  • Music Plus – MP3 Player
  • Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
  • Video Player Media All Format
  • Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
  • Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
  • Music Player – MP3 Player
  • CamCard for SalesForce Ent
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
  • Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  • IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
  • Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
  • Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
  • Nice video baidu
  • Tencent Xriver
  • Onmyoji Chess
  • Onmyoji Arena
  • AppLock
  • Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
  • Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  • DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
  • Dual Space – 32Bit Support
  • Dual Space – 64Bit Support
  • Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
  • Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
  • Conquer Online Il
  • Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
  • Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
  • MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
  • Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
  • Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
  • Lica Cam – selfie camera app
  • EVE Echoes
  • Astracraft
  • UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
  • Extraordinary Ones
  • Badlanders
  • Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  • Twilight Pioneers
  • CuteU: Match With The World
  • Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
  • CuteU Pro
  • FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup
  • Real: Go Live. Make Friends
  • MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
  • Real Lite -video to live!
  • Wink: Connect Now
  • FunChat Meet People Around You
  • FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
  • Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

Forrás: ORIGO

