Az LG a Legjobb a legjobbak között

Több mint 90 díjat zsebelt be az LG a 2017-es Las Vegas-i Consumer Electronincs Show-n, a világ legnagyobb fogyasztói elektronikai kiállításán. A dél-koreai gyártó formabontó újdonságával, az LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K tévéjével elnyerte a CES legértékesebb elismerését, a “Best of the Best” díjat, de az új készülék a cég Smart InstaView™ okos hűtőjével együtt számos egyéb különdíjban is részesült. A szakmai sajtó által odaítélt számtalan elismerés mellett az amerikai Szórakoztatóelektronikai Szövetség (CTA, Consumer Technology Association) további 21 Innovációs Díjjal jutalmazta az LG újdonságait a háztartási eszközök, a szórakoztató elektronikai termékek és a mobil eszközök kategóriájában.

Az LG a 2017-es Las Vegas-i Consumer Electronics Show-n mutatta be prémium SIGNATURE termékcsaládjának legújabb csúcskategóriás tagjait. A portfolió zászlóshajója, a tapétaként falra simítható, Picture-on-Wall kialakítású SIGNATURE OLED W7 tévé nemcsak a kiállítás látogatóit, de a zsűrit és a szakmai közönséget is lenyűgözte. A mind formavilágában, mind technológiai megoldásaiban egyedülálló készülék több mint 20 díjat gyűjtött be — közöttük az Engadget magazin „Best of the Best” díját, a Verge, a TechRadar, a CNN és számos ismert szakmai médium elismerését.

A második legsikeresebb LG termék a 29 colos LCD képernyővel és Wi-Fi-s funkciókkal ellátott Smart InstaView™ hűtő volt, amely az Amazon Alexa vir-tuális asszisztensén keresztül kommunikál tulajdonosával. Az okos háztartási eszköz többek között elnyerte a Consumer Technology Association, a 2017-es CES legjobb innovációjának járó díját is.

Az LG az idei CES-en több mint 90 díjat kapott, az elismerések teljes listája itt olvasható:

További információ az LG új termékeiről a www.LGnewsroom.com oldalon.